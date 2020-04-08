Salman Khan begins money transfer for Bollywood's daily wage workers affected by COVID 19 lockdown

Salman Khan has already begun transferring money to the daily wage workers from Bollywood who have been affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. Read on for further details.

The Coronavirus outbreak has adversely affected everyone in the country and although the lockdown has been imposed for people's wellbeing, it hasn’t come without some dire consequences. Among others, the daily wage earners of the film industry have also been affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. In the midst of all this, generously came forward and pledged to donate money for 25,000 workers from the industry. Now, as per a report, the account details for 19,000 workers have been received.

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has received these details. According to the same report, some of the workers with stable financial conditions have voluntarily asked the organization to help those who are badly in need of monetary help. Coming back to Salman Khan, the superstar’s manager Jordy Patel has revealed that the former will be transferring money next month also to help the workers. This gesture by the actor has been applauded by everyone from the industry.

Ashok Dubey, General Secretary of FWICE, has also revealed that out of the 19000 workers whose details have been received, 3000 of them have already received Rs 5000 each from another production house. Therefore, the details of the remaining 16,000 workers have been sent to Salman Khan who has started the money transfer and everyone will receive it soon. Dubey also states that an amount of Rs 1.5 crore has been received from the producers’ guild and that more help is expected to come from a few other places too.

Credits :India TV

