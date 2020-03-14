Salman Khan being kissed by a little fan is the best thing you will see on the internet today; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Salman Khan, who is working on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, seems to be in awe as he got a kiss from a little fan.

, who is one of the biggest stars in the industry, is known to share a great equation with kids. Be it her niece and nephews, child actors or the little fans, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star has a twinkle in his eyes every time he is around the kinds. Recently, Salman hogged the headlines when is his sister Arpita Khan Sharma shared an adorable video of him have some adorable moments with his newborn niece Ayat. While we are still in awe of this cute video, we have got our hands on another endearing picture of the Dabangg 3 star.

In the picture, which was clicked on the sets of one of Salman’s movies, the superstar was seen posing with a fan and a little girl. While the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star looked dapper in his grey shirt and black trousers, it was his little fan that caught our attention. In the picture, the little munchkin was seen kissing Salman and the superstar was certainly in awe of this sweet gesture by his fan.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s adorable picture with a little fan:

Talking about the work front, Salman is currently working on the much talked about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Helmed by Prabhudheva, the cop drama also features Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and in the lead and will be hitting the screens on Eid this year. Besides, Salman was also seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming production Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Pooja Hegde.

