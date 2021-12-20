Salman Khan believes RRR deserves 100% occupancy; Here's why

Fans around the nation are extremely excited about SS Rajamouli's much anticipated period action drama RRR. The buzz surrounding the iconic film starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan is out of this world. Expectations are extremely high from SS Rajamouli, who also directed the blockbuster Drishyam series. This upcoming movie had a mega promotional event lined up for today. Mumbai hosted a massive promotional event. The RRR crew is said to have invested a hefty Rs 9 crore on the project. Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, as well as Ram Charan, are rumoured to have huge never-before-seen entries at the event. Bollywood icon Salman Khan graced the event as a special guest today.

At the event, chief guest Salman said some glorious words about SS Rajamouli. “SS Rajamouli is the best director we have in our country. There is 50% occupancy in Maharashtra, and I hope this one get's 100% occupancy because RRR deserves this sort of release,” Salman said. He also advised Karan that he shouldn’t relate any film around RRR because it will go on and on at box office. Then, he went on to praise NTR and Charan. “Charan and NTR.. I have known them much before they became movie stars. They have worked really hard on RRR, look at their physique,” Salman complimented. For Alia, he said that he is so happy to see her do a film with these 2 guys and Rajamouli. Finally, he asked all his fans to watch the upcoming movie, “I request all my fans to watch RRR on the big screen."

