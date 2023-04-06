Salman Khan believes SRK, Ajay, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan can give the young actors a run for their money

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Aamir Khan are names to reckon with in the Bollywood industry. The actors have an overwhelmingly successful careers to look back to and are still stealing all limelight with their releases. Although they are not spotted bonding regularly, time and again, these stars have proved their friendship and stood in support of each other. Recently, at a press conference, Salman Khan talked about how these Bolly superstars are not retiring anytime soon.

Salman Khan on not retiring anytime soon

The actor attended a press conference recently where he was asked about his thoughts on the young actors of Bollywood. Salman Khan gave a witty reply and the actor assured that he, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar are not giving up that easily. He was also asked if any of the new actors have impressed him. To this, Salman replied, “All of them are hard-working. All (are) very focused. But the five of us are not going to give it up so easily.” He further added, “Av five mein kaun hai (who are these five people)? Shah Rukh, Aamir, me, Akki and Ajay. ”

The actor also shared that he and his contemporaries can give the young lot of actors a run for their money and said, “We will make them run for their money. We are not retiring anytime soon. Our films also work and so we hike our fees. Seeing that, they also increase their fee even when their films are not working.”

Salman Khan work front

On the professional front, he will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is set to release on Eid this year. The teaser of the movie released on January 25 made fans go crazy over the chemistry between Pooja Hegde and Salman in the film. This movie also marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill.

