Salman Khan, Bhagyashree to unveil Rajveer Deol, Paloma starrer Dono's title track on THIS date

Sunny Deol’s younger son, Rajveer Deol is all geared up to make his big Bollywood debut with the upcoming romantic drama, Dono. Directed by debutant director Avnish S. Barjatya, Dono also marks Poonam Dhillon’s daughter, Paloma Dhillon’s debut as an actor in the Hindi Film industry. After unveiling Rajveer and Paloma’s first look in the movie with first-look posters, the official teaser of Dono was dropped last month on July 25.

Now, after captivating the audience with an intriguing teaser, the makers of Dono are all set to treat the netizens with the first-ever track from the film. However, the icing on the cake is that the title track of Dono will be launched by Rajshri’s OG romantic pair, Salman Khan and Bhagyashree!

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree to launch Dono’s title track

Back in 1989, Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starred in a blockbuster romantic saga, Maine Pyar Kiya. It’s been over 34 years since the movie was released, but the Maine Pyaar Kiya still manages to hit the right chord with the audience. Maine Pyar Kiya was the same movie which gave cemented Salman Khan’s place in Bollywood as the ever-charming ‘Prem’.

Apparently, Dono boasts a mushy and innocent love story just like Maine Pyaar Kiya, however, Dono comes with a modern approach to romance and relationships. Being the flagbearer of Rajshri romance, the iconic on-screen pair of Prem and Suman (Salman and Bhagyashree) will launch the title track of Dono on Wednesday, August 16.

For the unversed, Salman Khan’s iconic character – Prem was born with his first association in 1989 with Rajshri, with the movie Maine Pyar Kiya. Directed by the then debutant director Sooraj R. Barjatya, the movie also marked Bhagyashree’s stellar iconic remarkable debut in Hindi cinema. The on-screen pair of Prem and Suman, took the nation by storm and went on to create path-breaking box office records for a debutant film. 33 years later, Sooraj Barjatya’s son – Avnish S. Barjatya is all set to take this legacy forward.

With Dono’s title song launch, Salman and Bhagyashree will pass on the baton to Rajveer and Paloma and would crown them as the new romantic pair of Rajshri. The yet-to-release title song of the film will also be the movie’s first song. Dono’s mesmerizing music has been composed by the musical trio of Shankar – Ehsan—Loy.

Directed by Avish S. Barjatya, Dono is Rajshri’s 59th film in association with Jio Studios. The makers are yet to announce the release date of Dono.

