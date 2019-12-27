Salman Khan Birthday Bash: Inside photos and videos from Bhai's last night party

From Salman posing with Shah Rukh Khan to Katrina Kaif chitchatting with Jacqueline, have a look at some pictures and videos from the fun bash.

turns a year older today. The superstar rings in his 54th birthday today with family and friends. The megastar had a birthday bash yesterday night. The Dabangg 3 star Salman Khan looked very dapper and handsome in a brown jacket and denim. Salman Khan was all smiles as he cut a birthday cake. The party was hosted at his brother Sohail Khan's residence as his sister Arpita Khan Sharma was expecting her second baby today and the recent news says that she has delivered a baby girl.

Last night, Salman's birthday bash saw many Bollywood stars. From to , almost everyone attended Bhai's birthday bash. Photos and videos from the bash have gone viral on social media. Videos of Salman cutting his birthday cake to Iulia Vantur giving a sweet kiss to the birthday boy, have gone viral all over. From Salman posng with Shah Rukh Khan to Katrina Kaif chitchatting with Jacqueline Fernandez, have a look at some pictures and videos from the fun bash.

Here are some inside pictures and videos from Salman Khan's birthday bash:

Salman Khan is currently riding high on the success of his recent release Dabangg 3. The film also starred and newcomer Saiee Manjrekar. Talking about his birthday, Salman Khan had revealed, “There are no plans for my birthday. My sister Arpita (Sharma) is pregnant, so I’m going to spend time with her...” Talking about Dabangg 3, the film is helmed by ace director Prabhudheva. The film is the third installment in the Dabangg franchise.

Also Read: Birthday boy Salman Khan receives a sweet kiss from Iulia Vantur as a gift; Watch Video

Credits :Instagram

Read More