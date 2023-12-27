Salman Khan Birthday: Karan Johar reveals how superstar came on board for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; CONFIRMS next collab

Salman Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday today, and wishes for the superstar have been pouring in from all corners. Riteish Deshmukh, Neha Dhupia, Ramesh Taurani, and many others penned loving notes for Salman. Now, Karan Johar has shared a lengthy note on Instagram, wishing Salman on his birthday. In his note, he recalled how the superstar came on board for his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Karan Johar also confirmed that he is collaborating with Salman, 25 years after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Karan Johar calls Salman Khan the ‘perfect Aman’ in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Salman Khan was seen as Aman in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol. Karan Johar took to his Instagram to share a picture of Salman’s character from the film and recalled how he approached Salman for the role. KJo shared, “25 years ago I was at a party lost and confused…. A massive movie star came upto me and asked me why I was standing by a corner … I told him I had been to several actors for a part but was politely rejected … the superstars sister is close to me so he graciously said she had spoken highly of my script and that I should meet him the next day to narrate the film to him…”

He added that he never imagined he would get the opportunity to narrate the film to Salman, and that halfway through the narration, Khan agreed to do the film. Karan Johar wrote, "“I was perplexed and said but “ you are in the second half” you haven’t heard it? He said “ I love your father and my sister will kill me if I don’t do this movie” and that’s how Salman Khan was in KKHH.”"

Karan Johar confirms his next collaboration with Salman Khan

KJo added that he is grateful to Alvira and his father Yash Johar’s goodwill for making sure he had the ‘perfect Aman’ in his film. He then confirmed that he is reuniting with Salman Khan once again for a project. “Happy birthday Salman ! So much love and respect for you always …Also 25 years later we will finally have a story to tell again… not saying any more than that happy happy birthday,” he wrote.

About Salman Khan-Karan Johar’s collaboration The Bull

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Salman Khan and Karan Johar are reuniting after 25 years on a big-budget action film directed by Vishnuvardhan. It has been titled The Bull. Salman Khan is all set to start shooting for the film in February 2024. A source informed us that the film is likely to be an Eid 2025 release, however, the exact date will be locked once the film goes on floors.

