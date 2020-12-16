Salman Khan birthday plan: THIS is how the superstar intends to keep it a low key affair this year?

Salman Khan is all set to turn a year older on December 27, 2020. While he is busy shooting for Antim with Aayush Sharma, a report states that the actor will be taking a few days off from work to celebrate his special day.

If there is one superstar in Bollywood whose birthday is no less than a festival for his fans, it is . Every year, be it fans or Bollywood celebs, all shower Salman with love and good wishes. While his birthday is celebrated grandly every year where the actor calls over his friends from the industry and parties with them, this year apparently, things may be a little different. The handsome star is currently shooting for his film, Antim with brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma.

As per a recent report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman may not make his birthday celebration a 'giant affair' this year. As per the daily's report, the superstar may just plan a short break from Antim shoot between December 26 to January 3 along with work off from his TV show as well. He may ring in his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse with a few family members and close friends. Amid the lockdown too, Salman had spent the majority of his time at Panvel farmhouse and often used to share glimpses from his life there on social media.

Well, if this does turn out to be true, the Radhe superstar indeed would be making his 55th birthday a family affair. Not just this, Salman Khan's niece Ayat Sharma too will be turning a year older on the same day as the superstar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The film's shoot was completed in October. Now, Salman is shooting for his next Antim, with his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. The film is helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar. It is a remake of the hit Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern. The first look of Salman Khan as a Sikh cop was revealed a few days back by Aayush via his Instagram handle.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

