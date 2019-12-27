Salman Khan Birthday Special: Bhaijaan has delivered maximum 100 crore films beating Akshay and other Khans

Salman Khan Birthday Special: Did you know that the actor has created a record in the history of Indian cinema by giving a maximum of Rs 100 crore movies? Read on to know more.

has completed one more trip around the sun today. He has turned 54 and partied hard with pals and family members last night. The fans and celebs are taking to their social media handles to wish Bhai a very happy birthday. Speaking of his recently released Dabangg 3, as expected, the movie has also crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office. Did you know that the actor has created a record in the history of Indian cinema by giving a maximum of Rs 100 crore movies?

As per Box Office India, Salman is the first actor to deliver fifteen Rs 100 crore films including his latest offering Dabanng 3 and is now the most successful actor right now. Some of the movies have mixed reviews from critics, however, they have managed to reign the box office always.

Following are the Salman Khan movies that have entered Rs 100 crore clubs:

Tiger Zinda Hai- Rs 339 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan- Rs 315.49 crore

Sultan- Rs 300.67 crore

Kick- Rs 211.63 crore

Bharat- Rs 197.34 crore

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo- Rs 194.30 crore

Ek Tha Tiger- Rs 186.14 crore

Race 3- Rs 166.15 crore

Dabangg 2- Rs 149.52 crore

Bodyguard- Rs 144.78 crore

Dabangg- Rs 141.24 crore

Ready- Rs 120.72 crore

Tubelight- Rs 114.57 crore

Dabangg 3- Rs 113 crore and counting

Jai Ho- Rs 109.35 crore

The second spot has been taken up by with thirteen films crossing the Rs 100 crore mark at the ticket windows. is on the third spot with seven blockbusters and has six films that have entered the Rs 100 crore.

Speaking of Salman's next projects, he is now gearin up for his next i.e. Eid 2020 release Radhe. It is already touted as 100 crore worthy movie.

