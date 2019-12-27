Salman Khan Birthday Special: Bhaijaan has delivered maximum 100 crore films beating Akshay and other Khans
As per Box Office India, Salman is the first actor to deliver fifteen Rs 100 crore films including his latest offering Dabanng 3 and is now the most successful actor right now. Some of the movies have mixed reviews from critics, however, they have managed to reign the box office always.
Following are the Salman Khan movies that have entered Rs 100 crore clubs:
Tiger Zinda Hai- Rs 339 crore
Bajrangi Bhaijaan- Rs 315.49 crore
Sultan- Rs 300.67 crore
Kick- Rs 211.63 crore
Bharat- Rs 197.34 crore
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo- Rs 194.30 crore
Ek Tha Tiger- Rs 186.14 crore
Race 3- Rs 166.15 crore
Dabangg 2- Rs 149.52 crore
Bodyguard- Rs 144.78 crore
Dabangg- Rs 141.24 crore
Ready- Rs 120.72 crore
Tubelight- Rs 114.57 crore
Dabangg 3- Rs 113 crore and counting
Jai Ho- Rs 109.35 crore
The second spot has been taken up by Akshay Kumar with thirteen films crossing the Rs 100 crore mark at the ticket windows. Shah Rukh Khan is on the third spot with seven blockbusters and Aamir Khan has six films that have entered the Rs 100 crore.
Speaking of Salman's next projects, he is now gearin up for his next i.e. Eid 2020 release Radhe. It is already touted as 100 crore worthy movie.
