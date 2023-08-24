Salman Khan blows kiss in UNSEEN video from Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma’s wedding at Falaknuma Palace-WATCH

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan tied the knot with Aayush Sharma in a grand ceremony at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, in 2014. Their wedding had become the talk of the town back then, and it was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Several photos from Arpita and Ayush’s wedding featuring Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan had surfaced on the Internet back then. Now, Atul Agnihotri has shared an unseen video from Arpita and Ayush’s wedding, and it also features Salman Khan!

Salman Khan blows a kiss in unseen video from Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma’s wedding

The video shared by Atul Agnihotri is a drone video that gives a full aerial view of the venue where Arpita and Aayush’s wedding took place. The video starts with a picture of Aayush and Arpita from the wedding day. They are both seen holding hands and looking lovingly at each other. We then see an aerial view of the stunning Taj Falaknuma Palace , which is then zoomed in to show several guests dancing on one of the balconies. Salman Khan is then seen looking incredibly happy, and blowing a kiss as the camera zooms in on him. He is seen wearing a black tee.

“That’s me flying the drone around at @arpitakhansharma @aaysharma #wedding #falaknumapalace #2014 #throwback #flyingkiss,” wrote Atul Agnihotri, while sharing the picture. Check it out below.

Needless to say, fans went gaga over seeing this glimpse of Salman Khan. While Sunil Grover commented, “Wow!,” a fan commented, “Want to see Salman smiling like this always.” Another fan wrote, “Omgg Salman so cute,” while a third fan requested, “Please upload full video sir please Salman bhai ka kitna khubsurat khubsurat moment hoga ismein.”

For her wedding in 2014, Arpita Khan wore a beautiful maroon-colored Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga, paired with kundan jewelry. Meanwhile, Aayush looked dapper in a sherwani.

Ayush Shama and Arpita are parents to seven-year-old son Ahil, and three-year-old daughter Ayat.

