Salman Khan boxing and sweating it out in THIS throwback video is all the ‘fitspiration’ we need; WATCH

A throwback video of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai star, Salman Khan showcases his determination while boxing. In the video, Salman can be seen sweating it out and defeating his opponent in a boxing match. Check it out.

Among the megastars in Bollywood, is the one superstar who has a reputation of being the fittest stars in the industry. Being a fitness lover, Salman often spends a lot of time in the gym and sweats it out. But, the Bharat star’s workouts aren’t just restricted to the gym and often, we get to see Salman cycling outdoors and even opting for swimming when he goes to his farmhouse in Panvel. Speaking of this, an old video of Salman boxing at an event is doing rounds on social media and it will surely give you motivation to workout at home.

In a throwback video, we can see Salman clad in a vest and jeans while he boxes an opponent in the ring. Punch after punch, his opponent can be seen weakening and in the end, he surrenders to Salman’s boxing punches. The throwback video showcases the Bharat star in his beast mode while sweating it out during a promotional event. Often, while working out at his home gym too, Salman shares photos of his chiseled and toned body and fans can’t stop getting motivated.

Now, seeing this throwback video, fans of Salman surely can derive all the fitness inspiration to workout at home amidst the Coronavirus shutdown. Post defeating the opponent, we get to see Salman taking a breather and the crowd can be heard cheering the superstar on.

Check out Salman’s throwback boxing video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be seen next in Radhe with . Before the Coronavirus shutdown, Salman and Disha were shooting in Mumbai for their film. However, owing to the spread of the virus, the entire city and state has been locked down. The film is directed by Prabhudheva and is slated to hit the screens on Eid i.e May 22, 2020.

