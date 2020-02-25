Salman Khan to bring back THIS fashion trend with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai from his Wanted days?

As Salman Khan is busy working on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai these days, it seems he will be bringing back a popular fashion trend with his cop drama.

is one of the stars in Bollywood who is known to set trends every time he hits the silver screen. From flaunting long hair like Sanjay Dutt in 90s to leather jackets, his iconic turquoise bracelet, wearing sunglasses in Dabangg style to his different hairstyles like the Tere Naam Look, the fringe look, spikes and the very popular clean push back look, the Sultan actor has given several fashion trends. Needless to say, every time Salman gears up for a movie all eyes are on the new trend he will bring along.

As of now, the Dabangg 3 star is gearing up for his upcoming cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie has been creating a substantial buzz ever since it is announced and will be Salman’s gift for his fans on Eid this year. While the makers are yet to unveil Salman’s look from the movie, several pictures from the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, continue to do the round on social media. And looks like the superstar is planning to bring back a popular trend from his Wanted days. We are talking about the trend of check shirts. This trend got really popular among millennials post the release of Wanted in 2010.

While Salman was seen setting new trends later, he has been lately spotted donning the check shirts once again for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Check Shirts will again become a trend just like at the time of WANTED.

All eyes will be on you now @ashley_rebello1 Bring out the best in Radhe #Radhe @beingsalmankhan @PDdancing pic.twitter.com/L6PngXXmo3 — Radhe EID 2020 (@BeingRajuu) February 25, 2020

Those Shirts...loving Salman's styling in #Radhe...He is all fit and looking damn good since the Radhe shooting started...If looking this good offscreen then Imagine how Handsome he will look onscreen.. pic.twitter.com/1BbuYZZZdB — BeingHonest (@Itsss_Shivam) February 24, 2020

Talking about the cop drama, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be helmed by Prabhudheva. The movie will mark choreographer turned director’s third collaboration with Salman after Wanted and Dabangg 3. Also starring , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated to release on Eid this year.

