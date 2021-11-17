Salman Khan calls Dharmendra ‘The most beautiful looking man’ in THIS video; Veteran star responds

Salman Khan, who is currently hosting Bigg Boss 15, recently appeared on Ranveer Singh's show The Big Picture. The Bollywood icon lavished accolades on veteran actor Dharmendra during the show. Ranveer joined him and added that Dharmendra is a 'macho man'. When this video reached Dharmendra, he fondly uploaded it on his official Instagram account. Moreover, he wrote a super sweet message for Salman Khan, wishing him a happy and healthy life.

In Salman Khan’s video that Dharmendra shared, Salman was quite sweet as he said “Actually, maine na humesha Dharam ji ko hi follow kiya hai. Woh jo masumiyat unke chehre pe hai, good looking man, the most beautiful looking man and with that vulnerability or that manly body.” Safe to say, Sallu Bhai is a big time fan of Dharam ji! To add to his kind words, Ranveer Singh called Dharmendra a ‘macho man’ with an enhanced expression. The video ended on a comic note as Salman quoted one of Dharmendra’s dialogue from Yaadon Ki Baaraat, “Puttar mera mazak mat uda main tera khoon pee jaunga” and the whole audience along with Ranveer broke into laughter.

Check the video here:

Quite happily, Dharmendra shared the video with a small but meaningful caption for Salman Khan. It said, “Dear Salman, love you for your loving comments about me. I am an old story. You are the most handsome actor in Bollywood. Love you for your simplicity. Jeete raho, always pray for your happy healthy and prosperous life.”

On the work front, Salman Khan is actively promoting his next project, ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. The actor will be seen alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma for the first time.

