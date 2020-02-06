Salman Khan calls off his US Tour by a Pakistani organiser? Find Out

Salman Khan cancels his US Tour by organised by Rehan Siddiqui, a Pakistani national alleged of carrying out anti-India activities in the US.

has reportedly called off his US Tour. The actor has canceled his live performance in Houston, United States. It is believed that Salman's decision is based on the fact that the event was being organised by Pakistani national, Rehan Siddiqui, who was also accused of bankrolling anti- India activities in the US, a while ago. The Houston based Pakistani organiser has been allegedly using the funds raised via celebrity-studded events in unscrupulous activities against India.

He has been hosting a number of shows featuring Bollywood celebrities. Stars such as , Pankaj Udhas, Mika Singh Baadshah have been a part of events hosted by Siddiqui. Last time, Mika Singh received a backlash from the netizens and a ban from film associations of India for performing in Pakistan. As the tension between India and Pakistan has increased, recently Diljit Dosanjh too canceled a performance hosted by Siddiqui and reports say that Salman Khan has also stepped down from performing at the event hosted by Rehan Siddiqui in the US.

There has been no official statement by Salman Khan himself but one of the promoters of the event has posted "As you may be aware, due to the current civil unrest and strife, the show Up, Close & Personal with set to commence on August 25th, 2019 through August 30th 2019, the team has determined that in the best interests of the community and to provide for a social environment that is supportive of this event, the Salman Khan Appearance is postponed to February/March, 2020.''

Credits :DNAIANS

