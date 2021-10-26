Salman Khan calls Iulia Vantur to pose for the paparazzi, fans wonder what's wrong as she walks away

Salman Khan had a super busy start to the week as he launched the trailer of Antim: The Final Truth on Monday. Post the trailer launch, the superstar was snapped arriving at his co-star and family member's Aayush Sharma's residence for his birthday bash. As things have slowly and steadily eased back to normal, Salman attended the party with a couple of other family members and friends.

The paparazzi snapped Salman stepping out of his car. The actor was happy to pose for the paparazzi as he looked stylish in an all black outfit. Along with Salman, lulia Vantur also stepped out of the car. However, the duo did not pose for the paparazzi together.

A video of the incident has been shared widely on social media in which Salman can be seen asking his rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur to step out and pose for the paparazzi. In the video, the paparazzi also can be heard addressing lulia as 'Ma'am' and asking her to pose with Salman. However, she can be seen walking away.

Both Salman and lulia twinned in black outfits. While Salman obliged to pose for the camera, Iulia headed straight inside for the party. Aayush Sharma's birthday bash also saw Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Varun Sharma, Meezaan, Yasmin Karachiwala, Sunil Grover, Arbaaz Khan, Salim Khan, and legendary actress Helen in attendance.

