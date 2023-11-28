Salman Khan calls 90s actors ‘fortunate’ for being around for three decades: 'Now Sunny Deol is back'

Salman Khan is currently enjoying the success of his last release Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. Salman has been in the industry for quite some time and continues to enjoy a mammoth amount of stardom. In a recent interview, the actor was asked about staying relevant and successful for almost three decades. To this, the actor called him and his contemporaries ‘fortunate’ who came in the 90s.

In a recent interview with PTI, Salman Khan reacting on being relevant and successful stated, “Look! I have no clue what is it, but we are fortunate that we have been around for three decades and are still here. Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar - all of us came in the 90s. Now Sunny Deol is back, his film (Gadar 2) was a huge hit.”

He continues stating, “It depends on the kind of films you choose and how much interest you have in them. I feel I am very lucky that I have been a part of the film industry for many years."



The actor furthermore stated that by God’s grace, he can release films on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday owing to the support of his fans. He also asserted films that could be watched again and again. The actor believes that can happen only if one has invested in the film. “You have been living it, spending all your time and energy on the film while making it,” he said.

Salman Khan on Tiger 3 success

In the same interview, Salman also talked about the success of his last release Tiger 3, and stated that the film has been loved by the movie buffs, otherwise the film couldn’t have made so much money. The actor also remarked that the beauty of the film is that it minted great collections in the times of Diwali and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup matches were going on. He also believed that the film could perform much better and even run for a long time.

Tiger 3 was released on Diwali earlier this month on November 12.