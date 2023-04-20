Salman Khan cancels Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's special screening after Pamela Chopra’s demise

All eyes are on Salman Khan as his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release in the theatres this Eid. The actor has been on a promotional spree for several days. As we are just a couple of days away from the release of the film, the team of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had held a special celebrity screening which was supposed to take place in Mumbai on Thursday night. But, this morning Pamela Chopra’s demise left everyone in a state of shock. Bollywood is heartbroken with this news and since morning everyone has arrived to pay their last respects. The latest reports suggest that the actor has cancelled the screening of the film.

Salman Khan cancels Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan screening

Salman Khan shares a warm bond with the Chopra family. He has been a part of many Yash Raj Films as well including Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan and now all eyes are on his next release Tiger 3. It goes without a doubt that the actor had huge respect for Pamela Chopra and in such a situation he would not keep a screening of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan for his industry friends. Hence the team decided to cancel it. For the unversed, Pamela was hospitalized for the past 15 days for Pneumonia. She breathed her last in Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital today.

Chopra family issued a statement confirming the death

Yash Raj Films took to their official Twitter handle to confirm the death of Pamela Chopra. In their statement, they wrote, “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection.”

