Salman Khan celebrates ‘familitines day’ with entire Khan-daan; drops sweet PIC ft Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and more

Salman Khan’s love for his family is known to the world. No matter how busy he is, the superstar never misses an opportunity to spend time with his family. Today, on Valentine’s Day, the bhaijaan of Bollywood decided to bring his entire family together and celebrate ‘familitines day’ with the people he loves the most. He dropped an adorable family picture on social media featuring his siblings, his parents, his nephews, and other family members. Check it out!

Today, on February 14, 2025, Salman Khan took to his social media handle and dropped a sweet family image. The image features almost his entire family starting from his parents Salim Khan, Helen, and Salma Khan. They were joined by Arbaaz Khan who stood behind his wife, Sshura Khan. The couple adorably twinned in black attires. In the caption, the Tiger 3 star wrote, “Agnihotrians sharmanians n khanenians wish u all a happy familitines day.”

Salman Khan’s Instagram post:

The family portrait also features actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan who sat with his niece, Ayat Sharma. The three Khan brothers were joined by their sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, her husband Atul Agnihotri, and son Ayaan Agnihotri. Next up we see Arpita Khan Sharma standing with her husband, actor Aayush Sharma. The couples were also joined by Salman’s nephews, Nirvan and Arhaan Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman has been keeping busy with the shoot of his upcoming actioner, Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the most anticipated Hindi film of 2025 stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite the superstar. They are joined by an ensemble cast of Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in key roles. The film is set to release on Eid 2025.

The Dabangg actor will also be seen in Kick 2. Weeks ago, Sajid Nadiadwala made an official announcement of the film, making Khan’s fans jump in joy. Moreover, industry insiders have anonymously informed that Salman and Shah Rukh Khan would be collaborating on Tiger vs Pathaan, produced by YRF.

