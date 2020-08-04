Salman Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with his entire family; Shares a video of niece Aayat’s first Rakhi

As Salman Khan’s niece Aayat celebrates her first Rakhi this year, he shared the glimpse of their Raksha Bandhan celebrations on Instagram and it is winning hearts.

is a true blue family man and he does prove it time and again. The actor doesn’t miss a chance to celebrate every moment with his family. In fact, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was also seen spending the COVID 19 lockdown with his brothers, nephews and sisters at his farmhouse. So as the nation was celebrated Raksha Bandhan lately, all eyes were on Khan-daan’s celebrations. After all, it was his niece Aayat’s first Raksha Bandhan. And now Salman has certainly shared a beautiful glimpse of his Rakhi celebrations.

He shared a video wherein her was seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan with his sisters, nephews and nieces. The video begins with Aayat tying Rakhi to Aahil. The little princess was seen sitting in mommy Arpita’s lap who helped her tie the Rakhi to her brother. Later, Aayat also tied Rakhi to her other cousins including Arbaaz Khan’s on , who showered her with immense love. Late, Arpita and Alvira Khan were seen tying Rakhi to the Khan brothers. He captioned the video as, “Happy Raksha Bandhan - Yeh bandhan to pyar ka bandhan hai, Janmon ka sangam hai...”

Take a look at Salman Khan’s Rakhi celebrations with his family:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman Khan, who was last seen in Dabangg 3, will be next seen in Prabhu Dheva directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Also starring and Randeep Hooda in key roles, the movie will feature Salman in the role of a cop. Besides, he will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Also Read: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan & others proudly flaunt their Rakhis on Raksha Bandhan; See PHOTOS

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×