  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Salman Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with his entire family; Shares a video of niece Aayat’s first Rakhi

As Salman Khan’s niece Aayat celebrates her first Rakhi this year, he shared the glimpse of their Raksha Bandhan celebrations on Instagram and it is winning hearts.
10340 reads Mumbai
Salman Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with his entire family; Shares a video of niece Aayat’s first RakhiSalman Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with his entire family; Shares a video of niece Aayat’s first Rakhi
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Salman Khan is a true blue family man and he does prove it time and again. The actor doesn’t miss a chance to celebrate every moment with his family. In fact, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was also seen spending the COVID 19 lockdown with his brothers, nephews and sisters at his farmhouse. So as the nation was celebrated Raksha Bandhan lately, all eyes were on Khan-daan’s celebrations. After all, it was his niece Aayat’s first Raksha Bandhan. And now Salman has certainly shared a beautiful glimpse of his Rakhi celebrations.

He shared a video wherein her was seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan with his sisters, nephews and nieces. The video begins with Aayat tying Rakhi to Aahil. The little princess was seen sitting in mommy Arpita’s lap who helped her tie the Rakhi to her brother. Later, Aayat also tied Rakhi to her other cousins including Arbaaz Khan’s on Arhaan Khan, who showered her with immense love. Late, Arpita and Alvira Khan were seen tying Rakhi to the Khan brothers. He captioned the video as, “Happy Raksha Bandhan - Yeh bandhan to pyar ka bandhan hai, Janmon ka sangam hai...”

Take a look at Salman Khan’s Rakhi celebrations with his family:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Raksha Bandhan - Yeh bandhan to pyar ka bandhan hai, Janmon ka sangam hai...

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman Khan, who was last seen in Dabangg 3, will be next seen in Prabhu Dheva directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Also starring Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in key roles, the movie will feature Salman in the role of a cop. Besides, he will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Also Read: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan & others proudly flaunt their Rakhis on Raksha Bandhan; See PHOTOS

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement