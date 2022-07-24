Salman Khan celebrates rumoured GF Iulia Vantur's birthday; Aayush Sharma, Sohail Khan & others join

Salman Khan's rumoured lady love Iulia Vantur turned a year wiser on July 24. The social media is filled with love wishes on her special occasion. Iulia celebrated her big day with her rumoured beau and superstar Salman Khan. The actor's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, brother Sohail Khan, and others too joined the celebration. Iulia took to social media to share a video of the fun-filled celebration. For her birthday, Iulia wore a beautiful black dress and twinned with Salman Khan who looked handsome in a matching colour t-shirt.

While sharing the video on Instagram, the Romanian beauty wrote, "My lovelies, I’m overwhelmed today... It feels so good to be loved and I feel like sharing this love. I feel so lucky to have good souls in my life: friends, family I love, people I count on! Thank u guys for making my birthday so special being there… no plan… just heart… friendship and… fun! My life is better because of u...Wish all my close ones were here last night but once we’ll make that happen’.. Thank u all for your messages, love, wishes, for your continuous support and I’m sending lots of love and light to everyone here #birthday #friends #love #fun #joy #blessed #july".

Watch Iulia Vantur's birthday celebration here

Check Aayush Sharma's wish here:

Earlier, Iulia Vantur collaborated with Guru Randhawa for a music video 'Main Chala'. The video featured Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal. It was produced by Salma Khan. While interacting with media, when Iulia was asked about her experience of working with Salman Khan, she replied, “It was lovely. I mean he is an amazing person and he is in this industry for the longest time more than 30 years so it feels like a blessing you know to work with him, to work with Guru to work with Pragya. It was a wonderful team and I am happy to be a part of this song.”

