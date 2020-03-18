Salman Khan checks his phone inside a flight in this throwback PHOTO & we wonder what he is looking at

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Salman Khan is seen checking his phone while comfortably seated inside a flight in a throwback picture which we have come across on Instagram. Check out the picture.

is one of the most popular actors of the Hindi film industry in current times. The Sultan actor has been ruling the hearts of the audiences for almost three decades and continues to do so even now. Well, this isn’t surprising at all that the superstar enjoys a massive fan following all over the country owing to the brilliant acting prowess that he displays in all movies. He can make anyone go weak on their knees with his good looks.

As we speak of this, we have come across a throwback picture of Salman Khan in which he can be seen sitting comfortably inside a flight. The Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actor is seen checking his phone which makes us wonder what he is looking at! Clad in a black full-sleeve t-shirt and a pair of blue-colored ripped jeans, Salman Khan looks dapper in this picture. The superstar sets major style goals with this particular outfit.

Check out Salman Khan's picture below:

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which has been directed by Prabhu Deva. It also features , Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. The action-drama has been co-produced by the superstar himself and is scheduled to be released on May 22, 2020. A few days back, Salman Khan has announced another movie titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is scheduled to be released next year. It has been directed by Farhad Samji and also features Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles.

