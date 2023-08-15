Salman Khan cheers for Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 at Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale; Read DEETS

Bollywood has now struck gold at the box office with the massive success of recently released films, Gadar 2 and OMG 2. The Sunny Deol starrer, which is a sequel to the 2001-released film Gadar, is now recreating the magic of its first installment. The Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer which is a spiritual sequel to the 2012-released hit OMG, has also earned immense love from audiences. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who hosted the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT, cheered for Gadar 2 and OMG 2 for the massive success.

Salman Khan cheers for OMG 2 and Gadar 2

The Tiger 3 actor, who once again donned the role of the host for Bigg Boss OTT 2, cheered for Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar's latest hits as he spoke to the contestants of the Voot show before their final battle. Salman Khan, who spoke about Deol's younger son Rajvir Deol and Paloma Dhillon's debut film Dono on stage, mentioned the massive success of Gadar 2. He stated that Sunny 'Paaji' is creating a major 'Gadar' at the theatres. "Ohh my God Se yaad Aaya, OMG 2 bhi badi Hit ho gayi," added Khan. who is clearly pleased with two major star-led films performing well at the box office, on the same weekend.

About Gadar 2

Sunny Deol reprised his much-loved character Tara Singh in Gadar 2, while Ameesha Patel returned to play Sakeena once again. Utkarsh Sharma also returned to play the role of the grown-up Charanjeet Singh aka Jeete in the Anil Sharma directorial, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Rakesh Bedi, and many others in the supporting roles.

