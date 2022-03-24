Salman Khan cheers lulia Vantur for new song ‘Designer Lehenga’; Tells fans 'give it all your love'.

Apart from promoting his projects on social media, Salman Khan also often cheers on for new talent or introducers new faces to industry. On Thursday, the Antim actor cheered on for lulia Vantur as she dropped a brand new track titled 'Designer Lehenga'. The song is from the Moods with Melodies album and the music has been given by Himesh Reshammiya.

Taking to social media, Salman Khan shared the official video of the song and cheered on lulia. Tweeting, Salman also urged his fans to show the song immense love. He wrote, "Presenting a new track ‘Designer Lehenga’ composed by super rockstar #HimeshReshammiya and written by #ShabbirAhmed and sung by @IuliaVantur from the blockbuster hit album Moods with melodies. Song out now so give it all your love."

Take a look at Salman Khan's post below:

While lulia Vantur has sung the song, Shabbir Ahmed has penned the lyrics. The official synopsis of the song reads, "Designer Lehenga is a bridal anthem composed by the maestro rockstar who depicts a classic ethnic dance melody in the most unconventional fashion beautifully sung by Iulia Vantur , the song is written by Shabbir Ahmed and the lyrics and the melody will connect with everyone in love and every bride and bridegroom for years to come as the song is a gem and a timeless composition."

This is not the first time Salman is backing lulia's music. Earlier, too, he had starred in a music video with Pragya Jaiswal which was sung by lulia Vantur and Guru Randhawa.

ALSO READ: Can you spot Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan dancing behind Farah Khan & Anil Kapoor in this THROWBACK pic?