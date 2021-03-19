  1. Home
Salman Khan chills out on his Jaipur getaway as he enjoys jungle safari with bodyguard Shera and Bina Kak; PIC

Salman Khan, who is awaiting the release of his film Radhe, is currently relaxing in the lap of nature in Rajasthan. Bina Kak has shared a photo from the actor’s vacation. Take a look.
58103 reads Mumbai Updated: March 21, 2021 10:08 am
Salman Khan chills out on his Jaipur getaway as he enjoys jungle safari with bodyguard Shera and Bina Kak; PIC
Bollywood’s Dabangg Salman Khan is all set to ablaze the silver screen with his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the highly-anticipated movie will release on Eid this year. The Kick star will soon move to his next project and begin the shooting of Tiger 3. But, before filming the same, Salman Khan has jetted off to Jaipur, Rajasthan for a short getaway along with his friend Bina Kak and bodyguard Shera. The actor turned politician, Beena shares a great bond with the actor and often shares his pictures on her social media handle.

Recently, Bina shared a glimpse of Salman’s relaxing holiday and shared a photo wherein the Bharat actor is seen enjoying a jungle safari. In the picture, the Sultan star can be seen sitting on a jeep with bodyguard Shera and, Beena Kak. Sharing the click on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Out on a safari..@chhotamahal @beingsalmankhan @beingshera @amritakak @ankurkak @barabungalow.”

Earlier, the actress had shared a photo of Salman chilling and having fun with her grandchildren. She had also dropped a video of the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star making an instant raw onion pickle.

A post shared by Bina Kak (@kakbina)

Bina Kak has appeared in a few films with Salman which include Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and God Tussi Great Ho.

Meanwhile, talking about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the movie also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Besides this and Tiger 3, the 55-year-old actor will also be seen in a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathan.

Credits :Bina Kak Instagram

Anonymous 1 day ago

just dont kill any animals

Anonymous 2 days ago

It’s a throwback