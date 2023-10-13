'Salman Khan comes close, but the stardom that Rajesh Khanna had, nobody had,' says Kiran Kumar

Late actor Rajesh Khanna is remembered as the first superstar of Bollywood. The legendary actor, in an illustrious career, is accredited for delivering various iconic films. Apart from his movies and craft, the actor enjoyed a mammoth amount of stardom, especially female fan following. His exceptional talent and charismatic persona would make his female fans go crazy. Now, recently, his co-star and veteran actor Kiran Kumar recalled anecdotes about his massive stardom and how his female fans would leave lipstick marks on his parked car.

Kiran Kumar reflects on late legendary star Rajesh Khanna's stardom

Veteran actor Kiran Kumar was recently in conversation with Siddharth Kanan. Talking about the stardom of the late legendary superstar, Rajesh Khanna which Kumar had witnessed, the actor recalled working with him for a 1972 film titled Savera.

He shared, “I was working on a film called Savera. Kaka’s secretary was producing it, Kaka bankrolled it. It was basically Kaka sahab’s film. In the evenings, we’d go over to his house. It was called Dimple (named after the daughter of yesteryear actor Rajendra Kumar, from whom the house was purchased). He was a fabulous host; few could compete with him in that department. I’ve never seen stardom like his, believe me. Salman Khan comes close, but the stardom that Rajesh Khanna had, nobody had. His car would be covered in lipstick marks wherever it was parked…”

On comparisons made between him and the late star

In addition to this, in the same interview, he also reacted to the contrasts made between him and the late star. He explained as he recalled going over to his house to rehearse the scenes for the next day. Kumar walking down memory lane stated that the director would ask the superstar to perform the scenes for them, and he’d do it. He added, “Now, if Rajesh Khanna is performing scenes live in front of you, wouldn’t that stay in your mind? I look back on my performances from back then, and yes, I can see shades of Rajesh Khanna in them. It’s not his fault, it’s my fault. I should not have succumbed to this pressure.”

He further added that he saw the superstar perform the scenes live, he embedded that version so deeply in him that it reflected the same on screen.

ALSO READ: Sharmila Tagore recalls removing bikini poster of An Evening in Paris; calls husband 'supportive voice'