Salman Khan confirms his next with Vishnuvardhan and Karan Johar is titled The Bull; fans are overjoyed

Salman Khan is currently basking in the massive success of his recent release Tiger 3. The Maneesh Sharma directorial was released on Diwali and turned out to be a mega commercial success. Now, the superstar has already moved on and is currently working on a new project made under the production banner of Karan Johar, to be helmed by Vishnuvardhan.

Salman Khan's upcoming film The Bull

In a recent interview with Zoom TV, Salman Khan spilled the beans on his upcoming film. He said that he is next doing a film called The Bull. It will be produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Vishnuvardhan, known for helming Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani starrer National Award-winning film Shershaah, will be directing the project.

Reportedly, Salman will feature as a paramilitary officer in this action thriller. More details about the film are awaited. Right after it was announced, fans took to social media to express their excitement. While one user wrote on X, "The Bull (firecrackers emoji)," another one wrote: "excited for this one." One fan penned, "Megastar #SalmanKhan’s New Avatar, Can’t wait for this one." Another person called it the "most awaited film already."

Salman Khan opens up on fans bursting crackers inside the theater

During a show of Tiger 3 in Maharashtra, a video from the theater went viral which showed people bursting crackers. This created chaos as audiences started running for cover. In a recent interview with Times Now, Khan spoke about it and said that it is "not cool." "The most dangerous thing one can do is burst firecrackers in theatres," he said. The actor also urged fans to stop pouring milk on his posters. He said, “If I drink my stomach gets affected, and if they are pouring milk on my posters, they also get spoilt.”

Workwise, Salman reprised his role as RAW agent Avinash 'Tiger' Singh Rathore in Tiger 3. The film is a part of the YRF spy universe and follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. It also stars Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Revathi and Kumud Mishra among others. Tiger 3 is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a key series in the YRF spy universe.

