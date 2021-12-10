Salman Khan confirms Jacqueline Fernandez will perform at Da-Bangg tour in Riyadh despite ED probe.

Salman Khan left for Riyadh a few days ago for the Da-Bangg Tour which will see several Bollywood stars perform. The tour is set to start today and the live concert will see some popular stars from the film industry on an international stage. Salman's close friend and actress Jacqueline Fernandez was also slated to join the tour.

However, the actress is in the middle of an Enforcement Directorate probe in a money laundering case. In the last week, Jacqueline has been summoned by the ED for questioning. Amidst this, several reports had stated that Jacqueline will not be performing for the tour. Now, Salman has confirmed that Jacqueline will be performing.

Speaking in Riyadh, Salman revealed that Jacqueline will travel and join the team to perform. “She will be here tomorrow at the concert and will perform,” the Antim actor said. Salman also jokingly stated that in case she Jacqueline fails to make it, he will perform in her place.

Jacqueline's name came forward in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Earlier it was reported that Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been investigating the matter and had questioned actresses Jacqueline as well as Nora Fatehi for their association with Sukesh.

The star studded Riyadh tour will also feature Shilpa Shetty, Saiee Manjrekar, Sohail Khan, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Kamaal Khan, Maniesh Paul and Aayush Sharma.

