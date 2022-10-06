Salman Khan congratulates Chiranjeevi on the initial success of latter's film Godfather; VIDEO

Salman Khan is one of the most admired Indian actors who has been in the movie industry for close to three and a half decades. The actor has given many memorable films in the course of his career, like Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Biwi No. 1, Dabangg, Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan among others. The actor has always believed in supporting his colleagues from the movie industry. Recently, the actor shot for his bit in Megastar Chiranjeevi's film Godfather, which released in theatres yesterday, that is on the 5th of October.

Godfather opened to generally positive reviews in the Andhra states and has collected quite well on its opening day, despite local competition from Nagarjuna's film The Ghost. With glowing reviews and Dussehra holidays ahead, the film is expected to sustain well and reach the breakeven point in the days to come. Salman Khan, who had a cameo in the film, congratulated Chiranjeevi on the initial success of the film, through a video that the actor shared on his Instagram handle. He said, "My dear Chiru Garu, I love you and I heard that Go