Salman Khan congratulates Chiranjeevi on the initial success of latter's film Godfather; VIDEO
Salman Khan played the role of Masoom Bhai, in the film Godfather.
Salman Khan is one of the most admired Indian actors who has been in the movie industry for close to three and a half decades. The actor has given many memorable films in the course of his career, like Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Biwi No. 1, Dabangg, Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan among others. The actor has always believed in supporting his colleagues from the movie industry. Recently, the actor shot for his bit in Megastar Chiranjeevi's film Godfather, which released in theatres yesterday, that is on the 5th of October.
Godfather opened to generally positive reviews in the Andhra states and has collected quite well on its opening day, despite local competition from Nagarjuna's film The Ghost. With glowing reviews and Dussehra holidays ahead, the film is expected to sustain well and reach the breakeven point in the days to come. Salman Khan, who had a cameo in the film, congratulated Chiranjeevi on the initial success of the film, through a video that the actor shared on his Instagram handle. He said, "My dear Chiru Garu, I love you and I heard that Go
dfather is doing really well. Congrats and God bless you. You know why, Chiru Garu? Kyuki iss desh aur iss desh ki janta mein hai bada dum, vande maataram". Godfather is a remake of Lucifer, starring Mohanlal. Chiranjeevi and director Mohan Raja made changes to the script, taking into consideration, the taste of the audience in Andhra states. The modifications seem to have worked very well, based on what the audience has watched.
Have a look at Salman Khan's post congratulating Chiranjeevi, HERE.
On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan with Farhad Samji which is expected to release in the last week of 2022. The movie has an ensemble cast with big names from the Telugu and Hindi film industry. After his film with Farhad Samji, he will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi which sees an Eid 2023 release. Apart from these films, work on No Entry Mein Entry with Anees Bazmee and Dabangg 4 with Tigmanshu Dhulia is on. While script for No Entry Mein Entry has been cracked, work on Dabangg 4 is still on. The actor even confirmed his presence in Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s sequel Pawanputra Bhaijaan, which is being written by the writer of Bajrangi Bhaijaan himself, V Vijendra Prasad. Movies aside, the actor is also hosting Big Boss 16.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Anil Kapoor confirms No Entry 2 with Salman Khan; Says, he also wants to do comedy with Aamir Khan