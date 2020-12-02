Salman Khan congratulates Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle for debut music video Mashallah; Says 'looking good'

Salman Khan recently took to his social media handle to praise Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif for her debut song Mashallah sung by Deep Money.

Bollywood diva ’s sister Isabelle Kaif has recently made her debut in the glamour world with the Punjabi song titled Mashallah which has been sung by Deep Money. After the song got released on November 20, congratulations and praises have been pouring in for the young diva for her performance. However, today, the superstar of Bollywood , who is known for sharing a great bond with Isabelle’s sister Katrina, has taken to his social media handle to praise the beautiful debutant. Apart from congratulating her, Salman has also mentioned that he loved the song.

While sharing the video of Isabelle’s song, the actor wrote, "Arre wah Isabel... lovely song and u looking good .. many congratulations @isakaif @rianamusicrecords @deepmoneyofficial." Meanwhile, in an interview with the IANS, singer Deep Money said that newbie Isabelle is quite professional and has done a very good job in the video. “She liked the song and did everything very well, there were retakes obviously, but that was okay. It was a good experience working with a new face," he added.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s post for Isabelle Kaif:

Meanwhile, Deep Money, who has worked for Salman Khan starrer Race 3, has also opened up about working with the superstar again, he said, "If he wants to collaborate with me again, I am open to it. I am in touch with Salman.”

Speaking about Salman’s work front, the Dabangg star has a few interesting projects in the pipeline which includes, Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Kick 2 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Reportedly, he will also be playing a cameo in starrer Pathan.

