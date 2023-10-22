Salman Khan congratulates Kriti Sanon on National Award win as she visits Bigg Boss 17 sets with Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are one of the most loved on-screen pairs. The duo is currently busy promoting their recently released film, Ganapath. Post the release, Kriti and Tiger visited Salman Khan-led reality game show, Bigg Boss 17 for promotions. The videos of the trio are doing the rounds on the Internet and they are all things fun. During their interaction, Salman Khan even congratulated Kriti Sanon for winning the National Award for Mimi.

Salman Khan dances with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan congratulated Kriti Sanon as she recently won the National Award for Best Actress for her heartfelt performance in Mimi. The Dabangg actor was heard saying, "Aapko National Award mila hai, hume celebrate karna chahiye (You have won the National Award and we must celebrate it)." The superstar along with the Heropanti duo also danced to the peppy beats of the Mimi song Param Sundari. Later, the team also performed their hook step on Hum Aaye Hain, a dance anthem from their film Ganapath.

Salman Khan and Kriti Sanon give Tiger Shroff a demo of Bigg Boss 17 house

In a promo released by the makers on social media, the Baaghi star requested a demo of the house before entering it. Later, Kriti starts performing some tasks by hand gestures to which Salman asks, "Yeh kya kar rahi ho? (What are you doing?)." Kriti replies, "Dikh nahi raha hai? Chai bana rahi hoon. (Can't you see? I am making tea)." Bhaijaan then adds, "What is this attitude? Ek sawal poocha hai maine, say chai bana rahi hoon. (I have just asked a question. You can give a simple reply). This is not right." Kriti then replies, "You are distracting me. Mera dimag mat kharab kariye. (Don't mess with me.)" To this, Salman hilariously responds, "Dekhiye dimaag par mat jaiye, mera bhi nahi hai. (Don't talk about the brain, I also don't have one.) I agree with you". At the end, Tiger interrupts as he tries to stop the fight. He recites his popular dialogue, “Guys, jhagda band karo. Chote bache ho kya? (Stop fighting. Are you small kids?)"

Work front

The Bigg Boss 17 host is gearing up for the release of his most ambitious film yet, Tiger 3 directed by Maneesh Sharma on Diwali 2023. The film also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles. On the other hand, Tiger will be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Singham Again while, Kriti also has several projects like her untitled rom-com with Shahid Kapoor, The Crew with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu, and Do Patti alongside Kajol.

