Salman Khan congratulates Nikhat Zareen on her World Boxing Championship win; Calls her 'Sylvester Stallone'

Boxer Nikhat Zareen bagged the gold medal for India on May 19th in the 52kg category at the Women's World Championship after beating Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand 5-0 in the 52kg final in Instanbul. Soon after her big win, Nikhat was flooded with messages from netizens as well as celebrities and one specific wish that stood out was from actor Salman Khan. In a recent conversation with NDTV, the 25-year-old Indian revealed that she is a huge fan of Salman, and even confessed a crush on him.

She was asked if ‘Salman Bhai’ has congratulated her, to which she refused calling him 'bhai' and said: "I never called him 'bhai'. Logon ka bhai hoga woh, meri jaan hai (Whose brother? Your brother? I never called him brother. He may be a brother for others, for me he is my life).” She then added, “Salman, I am a huge fan. It's my dream to meet him. My only dream is to win the Olympic medal first and then meet Salman in Mumbai.”

Salman reacted to the video of Nikhat calling him 'jaan' and re-tweeting it, he wrote: "Congratzz on this gold Nikhat." Later, Nikhat took to her Twitter and wrote, “Being a die hard fan girl, It’s one of my favourite dream that has come true. I could never believe that @BeingSalmanKhan would tweet for me. I’m so much humbled. Thank u so much for making my win more special . I’ll savour this moment forever in my heart.” Salman then replied to Nikhat’s tweet, calling him Sylvester Stallone, he wrote, “Just don’t knock me out . Lots of love .. Keep doing what u doing n keep punching like my hero Sylvester Stallone.”

Check it out:

Apart from Salman, other B-Town stars like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and others also congratulated Nikhat on her win.

