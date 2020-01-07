Salman Khan is constantly doing something for someone REVEALS Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty said that Salman Khan and Suniel meet every two months, once a month he goes to say hi to him when he is by himself. That is why Suniel has always said in his life there are few people who never fail in their life.

was recently seen in Prabhudheva's Dabangg 3 with , Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep. The Superstar has introduced many newcomers in the industry. He has launched Athiya Shetty, Aayush Sharma, , Saiee Manjrekar, Pranutan Bahl, Zaheer Iqbal, Warina Hussain and much more. Athiya Shetty's father and actor Suniel Shetty shares a great rapport with Salman Khan. Their friendship goes way beyond. In an interaction with ETimes, Suniel spoke about his relationship with Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He said that he thinks more than anything else Salman is very close to him.

Suniel further revealed, "Salman and I meet every two months, once a month I go say hi to him, when he is by himself. We have conversations. That is why I have always said in my life there are few people who never fail in their life. Anyways blessings are too much with them. I always said Salman was one of the best kids. Today people realise those things but I have always said he is a phenomenal human being because I see the human side of him. He is constantly doing something for someone.”

Praising Salman, Suniel Shetty said that Salman is a superstar who still lives in a one-bedroom apartment, someone who is still content with ‘Mumma Papa upstairs and me downstairs’. All this says a lot about him, says a lot about his family. Also, his drivers, his staff, his makeup man, his hairdresser to date are the same. One cannot even doubt such people; whether it is this case or that case, half the time he is taking the blame for others.

Suniel Shetty was last seen in Pailwaan starring Kiccha Sudeep and Aakanksha Singh. He will be seen in Darbar opposite Rajinikanth and Mumbai Saga.

