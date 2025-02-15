Salman Khan continues to evade Orry’s touch; don’t miss unseen PICS from his 59th birthday ft. Ananya Panday, Arhaan Khan and more

Salman Khan celebrated his 59th birthday in 2024 in a grand manner with his family and friends. Some unseen inside pictures from the party in Jamnagar have now been shared on social media, and they prove that it was a blast. Salman continued to evade Orry’s touch by avoiding his signature pose. Ananya Panday, Arhaan Khan, and more posed during the celebrations.

On February 14, 2025, internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with Salman Khan from the latter’s 59th birthday party. In the photo, the superstar sported a black shirt with printed pants. Orry had a pleading expression on his face because he wasn’t doing his signature pose with Salman. His customized t-shirt featured an animated picture of him touching Salman’s shoulders along with the words ‘Bhai Jaan.’

The caption read, “Was taken on a special day.”

Orry’s post with Salman Khan:

Netizens couldn’t stop laughing in the comments section. One person said, “T-shirt par Orry dream,” while another wrote, “This time you can't touch.” A user stated, “The hug that everyone wishes from Bhaijaan, Orry.”

Last year, during Anant Ambani’s birthday festivities in Jamnagar, a similar photograph was shared by a fan page of Orry in which Salman was playfully avoiding his signature pose. The fan also said, “Bhai radiates strength, health, and power as he again and again shows us he does not need @orry’s touch!” Have a look!

Meanwhile, Orry posted more pictures from Salman Khan’s latest birthday on his Instagram Stories. Some snapshots showed him hugging the actor’s sisters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma.

Orry also struck a pose with Salman’s nephews Nirvan Khan and Arhaan Khan, with a “(Heart) you Bhaijaan” sign visible in the background. Ananya Panday joined the trio in another frame. The Call Me Bae actress donned a beige sweater with white pants. She was seen smiling and making a quirky expression. Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh also posed with Orry.

Check out the stories here!

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the Eid release of his action entertainer Sikandar.