Salman Khan conveys a powerful message amid COVID 19 crisis through the track Pyaar Karona

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, is home quarantined at his Panvel House with close family members. Pinkvilla had exclusively learned that Salman is bracing himself for his YouTube debut. Titled as “Being Salman Khan, the superstar will be sharing insights from his life with fans via his YouTube videos and well, that surely is going to be an amazing treat for all his followers. Amid the lockdown, Salman is all set to treat fans with a song that is sung and written by himself on his YouTube channel.

Sharing the teaser of the song yesterday, the Sultan actor wrote, "So I’m posting from my handle to let you know that tmmrw on my YouTube channel, mine kya? It’s ours! song out tmrw on it, hope u can handle it. #PyaarKaronaOutTomorrow @thesajidwajid @adityadevmusic @hussain.dalal @believe_india #StayHome #StaySafe #StayStrong #Lovkdown #newmusic #Coronavirus #IndiaFightsCorona." And now, the song's audio has finally been released on his YouTube channel and other social media handles. Pyaar Karona is a beautiful track that is apt to listen in the current situation going on in the country. The song conveys exactly what was happening in the country amid the crisis.

Salman is trying to convey a message to everyone through this song. He has conveyed the message of sharing love, being patient and helping each other. Talking about the song, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor said that since people are at home amid lockdown, music can help them de-stress. He mentioned that since people are consuming content and have the internet at home, the music felt like the best remedy amid such times. The song, Pyaar Karona is composed by Sajid-Wajid and lyrics have been penned by Salman Khan and Hussain Dalal.

Listen to the song Pyaar Karona here:

