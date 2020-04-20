Salman Khan on coping with lockdown at his farmhouse: This place feels like Bigg Boss house & it’s beautiful

Salman Khan has been stationed at his Panvel farmhouse since the Coronavirus lockdown was announced. Amid the launch of his YouTube channel, the superstar opened up about how he is coping up with the lockdown away from his Mumbai house.

The world is battling the Coronavirus crisis and India’s response to it was a lockdown that is still going on. When it was announced, had gone to his Panvel farmhouse for just 2 days but ended up staying there for almost a month now. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Salman has not only come forth to help those in need but also has taken a class of all the lockdown violators just like he used to of Bigg Boss contestants. Now, with his song Pyaar Karona coming out, the actor expressed how he is coping up with the lockdown at his farmhouse.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Salman was asked about his life at the Panvel farmhouse and how he is coping up with the lockdown. The Radhe star shared that since the lockdown was announced, there isn’t a day that his mind has stopped working. Salman pointed out that he knows exactly what he wants to do when he gets out and lockdown is over. The Radhe star even added that his farmhouse feels like the Bigg Boss house but was glad that it is beautiful and no one is getting evicted.

Talking about his thoughts on lockdown, Salman said, “I am still working, my mind is working and as soon as this lockdown is over, I know exactly what I want to do and how. Right now, this place feels like the Bigg Boss house. It’s beautiful here with everyone around because no one is being eliminated, and so, no one is going after anyone. I am also making time to paint, and I am doing quite a bit of it. I might put it out at some point.”

Meanwhile, a day back, Salman shared a teaser of a song he composed and sang Pyaar Karona amid the lockdown. The Radhe star shot the song while being at his farmhouse with the people who are there with him. With this, Salman will also be launching his own YouTube channel, “Being Salman Khan.” As per reports, Salman is at his Panvel farmhouse with mom Salma Khan, brother in law Aayush Sharma, sister Arpita Khan Sharma, close friends, Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur and Waluscha De Sousa.

