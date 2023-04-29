Salman Khan credits Pathaan’s success entirely to Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Ye credit unse koi chheen nahi sakta’

Pathaan, the latest offering from Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe, has become the highest-grossing film in the Hindi film industry. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen in a full-fledged role after a hiatus of four years. Apart from Shah Rukh, the blockbuster film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and has a special cameo by Salman Khan, who was seen reprising his iconic character Tiger in the film. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s fans loved their scenes together and called it the highlight of the film. Now, in a recent conversation, Salman Khan refused to take any credit for Pathaan’s massive success, and said that the credit goes solely to Shah Rukh Khan.

Salman Khan refuses to take credit for the success of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan

Salman Khan will be seen on Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat, and the channel has released several promos of the episode by now. In a clip from the episode shared on Reddit, Rajat Sharma is seen telling Salman about people giving him credit for Pathaan. Before he could even complete the sentence, Salman Khan humbly interrupted him and said that the credit solely goes to Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra.

“They said Salman made Pathaan a hit…” said Rajat Sharma, replying to which, Salman Khan said, “Bilkul nahi, sir. Bilkul nahi. Ye credit koi Shah Rukh Khan se koi chheen nahi sakta, Adi Chopra se koi chheen nahi sakta. Bilkul hi nahi. Shah Rukh ne bahut achha kaam kiya hai. Sab fans Shah Rukh ki film dekhne ke liye taras gaye the, aur ek right time, right mauke par, right film aayi. I think it is the biggest hit of the Hindi film industry. (Not at all, sir. Nobody can take the credit away from Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra. Shah Rukh has done a really good job. His fans were waiting for his film and it arrived at the right time).”

Pathaan released in theatres on 25th January 2023. The film went on to break a number of records in terms of box office collection. Apart from Shah Rukh, Deepika, John and Salman, the film also features Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

