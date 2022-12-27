Salman Khan cuts birthday cake with paps; Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan and others attend in style: PICS

Salman Khan, the biggest crowd-puller of Bollywood, is celebrating his 56th birthday today (December 27, Tuesday). The superstar celebrated his birthday along with his little niece Ayat Sharma (daughter of Salman's youngest sister Arpita Khan Sharma and actor Aayush Sharma), who turned three yesterday. The Khan family threw a grand bash to celebrate the uncle-niece duo's birthday together, and it was attended by some of the most popular names in the film industry. Salman Khan also celebrated with the paparazzi photographers by cutting a cake with them. Salman Khan's birthday bash

Birthday boy Salman Khan looked stylish as ever in an all-black look, at his birthday bash. The Tiger 3 star opted for a black pullover, which he paired with matching leather trousers, for the night. Salman completed his look with a pair of black shoes, and his signature silver bracelet. Pooja Hegde, who is set to share the screen with the superstar for the first time in his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, looked beautiful in a white spaghetti top, which she paired with distressed denim trousers, white sneakers, and a sling bag. Check out Salman Khan's birthday bash pictures below:

Salman Khan's work front The superstar recently wrapped up the shooting of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the upcoming family entertainer which is directed by Farhad Samji. The movie, which is said to be an adaptation of the 2014-released Tamil film Veeram which featured Ajith Kumar in the lead role, is slated to hit the theatres in April 2023. The highly anticipated project features Pooja Hegde as the female lead, and Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapati Babu, Aasif Sheikh, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and others in the supporting roles.

