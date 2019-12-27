Salman Khan cuts his birthday cake in the presence of Salim Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma & others; WATCH Video

Salman Khan rang in his 54th birthday by cutting a cake in the presence of his near and dear ones. Check out the video of the superstar cutting his birthday cake.

is celebrating his birthday with his family members, friends and acquaintances from the film fraternity. The superstar, who turns 54 today, cut the cake late in the midnight in the presence of his near and dear ones including the media. Well, the Dabangg 3 actor rang in his birthday with quite the cheer just like the previous years. Salman was dressed in casuals and sported ripped denims paired with a blue t – shirt and a chocolate brown jacket.

Now, we have got hold of an exclusive video from inside Salman Khan’s birthday bash which is sure to excite all his fans. In the video, the Radhe actor can be seen cutting the birthday cake as his father Salim Khan, nephew Ahil Sharma and sister Arpita Khan Sharma sing ‘Happy Birthday’ along with others. And well, he sure can't contain his smile as the Bharat actor seemed extremely happy in the video.

Check out the video of Salman Khan cutting his cake below:

(ALSO READ: Here's why Salman Khan will celebrate his birthday at Sohail Khan's home and not in Panvel)

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently on cloud nine as his latest movie Dabangg 3 has done wonders at the box office. It also stars , Saiee Manjrekar, Kichcha Sudeep and Arbaaz Khan in the lead roles. The Prabhu Deva directorial saw Salman reprising his role as Chulbul Pandey. He is currently gearing up for his next movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co – starring , Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. It is scheduled for an Eid 2020 release.

Credits :Instagram

Read More