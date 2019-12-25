Salman Khan on Dabangg 3 not performing due to Anti CAA protests: Fans security comes first and then the movie

We all know that anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests have been happening across India and the same has indirectly impacted the box office collection of Salman Khan's Christmas offering Dabangg 3. Read on to know what Khan has to say on the same.

We all know that anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests have been happening across India and the same has indirectly impacted the box office collection of 's Christmas offering Dabangg 3. And now, during a group interview, Salman Khan has opened up on the same. He said that for him the safety of his fans is more important than the money the film mints. For the unversed, the movie has collected around 90 crores in five days, however, the same is below the expectations considering it is a popular franchise and features none other than Bhai. The underwhelming response is what Salman is not perturbed about.

He said, "In such troubled times (for the film) to do well is remarkable. All the credit goes to the fans. And fans have been very loyal to me and they have gone (to see the film). "In North India section 144 was imposed so those collections have not come. But they will go and see the film. I mean first, it is their security and then comes 'Dabangg 3'. In other states, we have done pretty well,"

Check out Salman Khan's interview right below.

Speaking of the movie, the same is marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee and Prajapati Pandey's role was done by Vinod Khanna's Pramod Khanna. He said," We had Pramod Khanna Sahab and very beautifully he filled in the slot. He was very endearing on-screen. We introduced him at the age of 72. We were looking for somebody who can match VK sir."(And) It feels good that Saiee's work is appreciated. Her innocence is something you have liked."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More