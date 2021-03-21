Salman Khan dances with specially abled kids on 2021 World Down Syndrome Day; WATCH

Salman Khan shared a video of him celebrating World Down Syndrome Day dancing with specially-abled school children. Take a look.

is one of the Bollywood actors with a heart of gold. The star loves engaging in charity work and is often seen contributing parts of income for a good cause. The actor is also famous for his interactions with children. Each time the star is spotted around kids, he makes sure to put a smile on their faces and his fans absolutely love him for that. The latest video shared by Salman on his social media is bound to leave you in awe.

Salman took to his Instagram handle to post a video of him dancing with specially-abled children. The actor was seen donning a pine green coloured shirt and black pants. In the video, Salman can be seen interacting with kids of Umang School and spreading joy all around him merely with his presence. The star is prepping for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is directed by the legendary star Prabhu Deva. The actor will also be seen in Tiger 3, and ahead of the filming process, Salman jetted off to Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Take a look:

Earlier today, Salman was seen enjoying the beauty of Jaipur with a jungle safari ride. Bina Kak shared a glimpse of the star sitting in a jeep with his bodyguard and penned, “Out on a safari..@chhotamahal @beingsalmankhan @beingshera @amritakak @ankurkak @barabungalow.” Meanwhile, the much-awaited film Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. While Tiger 3 will see the actor alongside .

