Salman Khan death threat: Delhi Police inquires Lawrence Bishnoi; Gangster denies involvement in the letter

Salman Khan has been all over the news ever since he received a threat letter post Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise. The letter was discovered by Salim Khan's security team on Sunday outside the actor's Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade where the actor's father Salim Khan routinely sits after his morning jog, said the sources. It was addressed to him and Salman Khan. The letter said: "Salim Khan Salman Khan bahut jald aapka Moose Wala hoga." Currently, the Mumbai Police is investigating the matter.

The letter reportedly had two signatories with just the initials G.B and L.B- which are being interpreted as the names of Lawrence Bishnoi and his Canada-based aide Goldy Brar. Now, according to ANI, police have investigated Lawrence in connection with Salman's death threat letter. "Delhi Police questioned jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the threat letter to actor Salman Khan. He said that he has no hand in this matter and does not know who issued that letter: Delhi Police," ANI tweeted.

Amid death threats, on Monday, Salman Khan jetted off to Hyderabad to shoot for his upcoming film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Early Monday morning, a Mumbai Police team also visited the Dabangg actor's residence, at the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra and heightened security around the premises. His brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan were also snapped at the residence discussing the situation with cops.

On Monday, the Mumbai Police also shared an update. Speaking to ANI, it said, "Statements of actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan have been recorded by Mumbai Police after the actor received a threat letter yesterday, June 5. Statements of a total of 4 people have been recorded so far." Apart from this, the police have also acquired footage of a total of 200 CCTV cameras from the area to aid in their investigation.

