Salman Khan Death Threat: Lawrence Bishnoi sent him the letter to extort money, claims Maharashtra Home Dept

It’s been around 10 days since Salman Khan made the headlines after he had reportedly received a threat letter. It was reported that his father had found the threat letter during his morning walk on June 5 which came with a message “Tumhara Moose Wala kar denge (You will end up like Moose Wala)”. As the Mumbai police has been investigating the case, there have been reports of Lawrence Bishnoi’s involvement in the case. And now, Maharashtra Home Department has claimed to have found the reason behind Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang sending the threat letter to Salman.

As per ANI, the Maharashtra Home Department has claimed that Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang wanted to prove their power in order to extort money by threatening the Dabangg actor. An ANI tweet read, “As per info from Maharashtra Home Dept, the reason for the Bishnoi gang to threaten actor Salman Khan & his father Salim Khan was to create an atmosphere to show their power. The gang was preparing to extort money from big businessmen & actors”.

Talking about it, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil stated, “When Moose Wala was murdered, the Bishnoi gang tried to take advantage of it to create a reputation for themselves. Some people were arrested but all facts haven't come to the fore. Police is investigating the matter, it'll take a few more days & then there will be clarity”. He also asserted that while Santosh Jadhav and others have been nabbed, not many links have been found with Salman Khan’s threat letter case. However, he assured that the cops are investigating the matter. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Department had strengthened Salman Khan’s security.

Talking about the work front, Salman is currently shooting for Farhad Samji’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will also star Pooja Hegde, Aayush Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill. Besides, he will also be seen in the much awaited third installment of the Tiger franchise with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

