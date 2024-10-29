Salman Khan Death Threat Row: Mumbai Police arrests 20-year-old from Noida for calls to actor and Zeeshan Siddique
According to latest reports, Mumbai Police has arrested a 20-year-old from Noida for making death threat calls to Salman Khan and Baba Siddique’s son, Zeeshan Siddique. Read full details inside.
In the latest development, Mumbai Police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Noida in connection with a threat call case involving Bollywood actor Salman Khan and late NCP leader Baba Siddique’s son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique.
According to India Today, the accused identified as Mohammad Tayyab alias Gurfan Khan was detained from Noida's Sector 39 area on Tuesday. It has further been revealed that a threatening call was received at NCP Leader Baba Siddique’s son, Zeeshan Siddique public relations office in Bandra East on Friday, demanding ransom and making threats against both Siddique and Salman Khan.
