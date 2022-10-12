Salman Khan defamation case: High Court reserves order on actor's plea against civil court

Known as Bollywood’s bhaijaan, popular Bollywood actor Salman Khan is currently embroiled in a defamation case. In a recent development, the Bombay High Court has reserved its order on a plea filed by Tiger Zinda Hai actor against a civil court order, refusing to issue him an interim relief in the case. While his die-heart fans hope that the actor does not face any more troubles, here is what we know about the case’s development so far.

Speaking in detail, the Mumbai civil court in March this year had denied Salman Khan relief in connection to the case he had filed against NRI Ketan Kakkad and others, for uploading content on social media videos about the actor’s activities in his Panvel farmhouse.

Salman Khan, as reported by the Indian Express, had told a single-judge bench of Justice C V Bhadang: “The content, including videos uploaded on social media by my neighbour Kakkad in Panvel where he has a farmhouse, were not only derogatory or defamatory but also creating communal bias and were communally provocative.”

For the unversed, Khan, in his defamation suit, has sought directions to Kakkad to remove the same and also restrain him from making such comments. After the civil court refused to pass an injunction order, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor moved to the High Court.

NRI Ketan Kakkad’s Point of View

Kakkad, through his advocates Abha Singh and Aditya Pratap, had, as reported by the Indian Express, told the trial court, “The defamation case was filed by Khan to pressurize me to give up the fight for my land in Panvel.”

It is rumoured that, in his social media posts, Ketan has alleged Salman and his family carry out illegal activities at the farm, and also alleged encroachment on the actor's part.

Bombay High Court reserves order

In view of this development, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, after hearing the matter, reserved its order. The verdict will be delivered soon, the Hindustan Times reported.

Deep diving into the details of the case further, it is rumoured that Ketan's social media posts about Salman Khan and his family are defamatory in nature. While Salman owns a 100-acre farm in Panvel, Ketan, on the other hand, owns his adjoining property, the Hindustan Times reported.

Work Front of Salman Khan

On the work front, Salman Khan is set to star in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan directed by Farhad Samji.

