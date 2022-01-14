Salman Khan denied ad interim relief by Mumbai Court in defamation case against neighbour

Bollywood actor Salman Khan had filed a defamation suit against Ketan Kakkad, a resident of Malad, Mumbai, who owns a plot on a hill right next to Salman’s farmhouse in Panvel. As per Salman, Kakkad defamed him while giving an interview to a YouTuber. Two other people who were part of the show were reportedly made party in the suit. Apart from them, social media companies like Google, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook were also made parties. The actor reportedly wants these companies to remove and block the defamatory content against him on their sites.

As per a report in India Today, Salman’s plea for injunction states that the court should restrain them by a temporary order and injunction “from directly or indirectly loading/uploading, posting, re-posting, tweeting, retweeting, giving interviews, corresponding, communicating, hosting, printing, publishing, issuing, disseminating, circulating, any further or other defamatory content and/or derogatory remarks or making any further or other defamatory content, malicious or scandalous statements, posts, messages, tweets, videos, interviews, communications and correspondence in relation to Khan and/or his Panvel Farmhouse on social media platforms, including but not limited to the ones, run and operated by Defendant Nos. 5 to 12 (social media companies) or otherwise in any manner including on any other medium/mode whatsoever either directly and/or indirectly in any manner whatsoever.”

Today, on the 14th of January, Salman Khan’s case came up for hearing before Judge Anil H. Laddhad in a City Civil Court. Advocates from a legal firm called DSK Legal represented Khan who had pressed for a grant of injunction against Kakkad. However, advocates Abha Singh and Aditya Pratap, who represented Kakkad, reportedly opposed this stating that they received the papers last evening and had not even got time to go through the entire suit. Abha Singh also stated that if Salman can wait for a month to file the suit, then some time should be definitely granted to Kakkad to file his reply.

Judge Laddhad gave time to Kakkad’s advocates to file a reply on his behalf. He then adjourned the case and declared January 21st as the next date for hearing.

