Salman Khan does 16 to 18 retakes when there's no need says Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai director Prabhudheva

Post Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman Khan will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and in the film, Salman Khan will be seen romancing Pooja Hedge.

Post the release of Dabangg 3, jumped straight onto the sets of his next film- Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and of course, onto the sets of Bigg Boss 13. Now while Bigg Boss 13 is finally coming to an end this weekend, Salman will soon wrap up the shooting of Radhe. During a recent interview, ace choreographer and director of Radhe, Prabhudheva was asked about choreographing Salman Khan in the film, and he was asked as to what does he think of Salman Khan as a dancer, and to this, Prabhudheva had said that Salman Khan is an effortless performer.

Furthermore, Prabhudheva said that Salman Khan does 16 to 18 retakes, even when there is no need to because bhai is particular about perfection and doesn’t want to leave his directors even slightly dissatisfied. But as per Prabhu, he feels that since Salman Khan has a unique style and attitude, therefore, it’s solely up to the directors to capture the best in Salman. Moreover, Prabhudheva added that directors and choreographers should not make Salman do things, instead, they should just let him do what he does best.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai stars Salman Khan, , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in lead roles and the recently, Salman Khan had jetted off to Goa to shoot for a schedule of the film. Radhe will hit the screens on Eid 2020. Post Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman Khan will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and in the film, Salman Khan will be seen romancing Pooja Hedge.

Credits :Times of India

Read More