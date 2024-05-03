‘Salman Khan does not care about the little things, does exactly what he wants to,’ reveals Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is currently basking in the glory of her recently released web show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. This Sanjay Leela Bhansali show features an ensemble cast and has been receiving praise on social media. Well, talking about Sonakshi, she made her debut with Salman Khan’s Dabangg.

Talking to Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Sonakshi opened up about the popularity of Salman and other stars like him. She also opened up about the actor’s commitment to his work and his attitude.

Sonakshi Sinha on Salman Khan’s commitment

Sonakshi Sinha said that it is the basic connection with their audience that actors like Salman Khan have been able to make because of which their popularity has been growing. She also added that it comes with a lot of commitment and they have been able to crack that.

The Heeramandi actress also quipped that this is what she does and her audience loves that about her and that is her strength. Talking about her Dabangg co-star specifically, Sonakshi said that he is very carefree but also very committed. “It’s a paradox, it’s a full contradiction. I don’t know how to explain it because I have seen him and it’s like he doesn’t care about the little things.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Sonakshi also added that Salman will cycle to work if he wants to, arrive at whatever time he feels is convenient, have his meals whenever, and also call him carefree. “He does exactly what he wants to do on his time but he is also so committed to his work, it’s very strange.”

Advertisement

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

The recently released web show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, will mark the OTT debut of much-loved director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The series will narrate the story of love and betrayal among courtesans, set in the pre-independence India.

The show boasts of an ensemble star cast consisting of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead along with Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles. It was released on Netflix on May 1 and since then has been the talk of the town.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha drops candid PICS with team from 'magical' Heeramandi premiere; thanks SLB in a special note