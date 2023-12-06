Salman Khan doesn't fake it on screen, says Tiger 3's Kumud Mishra; calls himself 'big fan' of Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Kumud Mishra seems to be on a roll this year. From Tiger 3 and Mission Raniganj to The Great Indian Family, the actor has delivered several binge-worthy content so far this year. Mishra has shared the screen space with several leading actors over the years, with one of his projects being Rockstar, wherein he was seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Recently, Kumud Mishra opined on working with Kapoor and called him an ‘amazing actor’. He also admitted that he's a ‘big fan’ of the Animal star. In addition, Mishra also shared his opinion on his Tiger 3 co-actor Salman Khan mentioning that his eyes reflect his honestly and called him amazing and vulnerable.

Kumud Mishra calls Tiger 3 co-star Salman Khan ‘amazing, vulnerable’

In a recent interaction with Lallantop, Mishra shared his opinion on his Tiger 3 co-actor Salman Khan and called him honest, amazing and an immensely talented actor who has more to him than what he showcases on the big screen.

“He is amazing, vulnerable. There is so much more in him than what he has already given. It’s his choice as to what he wants to give to the world. There is a certain truth that you can see in his eyes. What one sees on the screen is the truth. That’s not fake,” he shared.

‘You can’t decipher his process’: Kumud Mishra on Ranbir Kapoor

Mishra also proceeded to opine on his Rockstar co-actor Ranbir Kapoor and called him an ‘amazing actor’, further calling himself Ranbir's big fan. In addition, he also said that the Animal star tends to be one of the finest in the current generation of actors.

“I think he is one of the finest we have. I am a big fan. He is an amazing actor. He is an honest actor. He is one of those actors… you can’t decipher his process. As an actor, sometimes when we play characters, the burden of our preparation comes across in our performance. I don’t think that journey of preparation is important (to see). The message should get across. I think Ranbir is one of them,” mentioned Kumud Mishra.

