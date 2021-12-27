Salman Khan dons a warm smile in VIRAL PIC as he gets discharged from hospital post snake bite incident

Salman Khan's first photos after the snake bite accident have appeared on the internet. He was seen at his Panvel farmhouse on the outskirts of Mumbai, smiling with his Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya co-star Bina Kak, who shared the picture on her Instagram.

The Bollywood icon was spotted donning an all-black attire in the picture. Large pillars behind him were festooned with bright balloons, presumably for his birthday celebration. Bina penned down a sweet message with the pic, “Birthday tomorrow, all good and cheerful !happy and absolutely healthy TODAY ,, happy to be surrounded by family ,, I call him Khuda ki 'Naimat' All our blessings for a happy ,healthy ,long and meaningful life ahead.” At the farmhouse, Salman was also spotted posing with another visitor. Salman had been bitten by a snake at his farmhouse earlier in the day, and had been immediately rushed to the hospital. A close source informed, "Salman was bitten last night and taken to a hospital. He was discharged after six hours. He is back home and well.”

“Salman is doing fine. There is nothing to worry about. It happened early morning but he is fine now. It was a non-poisonous snake and it is obvious to find these creatures in forest areas. The doctor has prescribed a few medicines but otherwise he is completely fine,” Salim Khan, Salman’s father informed News18, putting an en d to fans’ worries.

Check Bina's post here:



The ‘Dabangg’ actor, who is currently hosting Bigg Boss and has bestowed his audience with some amazing movies such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Dabangg celebrates his 56th birthday today, 27th December. He is set to host his birthday this year at his farmhouse which is usually a close-knit affair with his friends and family. The star even had pre-birthday celebrations at the Bigg Boss sets as Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR (the RRR troop) surprised him with a birthday cake during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode’s shoot.

