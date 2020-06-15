  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Salman Khan draws flak from social media users over the actor's tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Salman Khan's tweet about actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise drew flak from social media users who accused Salman Khan for ruining the careers of many artists in Bollywood like singer Arjit Singh, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi.
7674 reads Mumbai Updated: June 15, 2020 09:18 pm
Salman Khan draws flak from social media users over the actor's tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput's demiseSalman Khan draws flak from social media users over the actor's tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput shocked the entire nation. The fans and followers of the actor offered their heartfelt condolences to the late actor's family. Many celebrities from Bollywood also took to their social media account to express their deep shock and disbelief over the actor's death. The Bollywood star Salman Khan also took to his social media account to offer his condolences over the actor's passing.

In no time, Salman Khan's tweet about actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise drew flak from social media users who accused Salman Khan for ruining the careers of many artists in Bollywood like singer Arjit Singh, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi. One social media user went on to add in the tweet that Salman Khan of got the late actor banned from many productions. There is no official confirmation about the accusation levelled against the Bollywood megastar. But the social media users have shared many tweets which accused Salman Khan of spoiling the film careers of the artists.

Some other social media users also came to the support of the Sultan actor Salman Khan. The fans of the Bharat actor stated that just because he chose to distance himself from some people from the industry does not mean that he has ruined their careers in the entertainment industry.

(ALSO READ: Salman Khan mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's demise; Says 'you will be missed')

Credits :indiablooms.com

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement