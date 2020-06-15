Salman Khan draws flak from social media users over the actor's tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Salman Khan's tweet about actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise drew flak from social media users who accused Salman Khan for ruining the careers of many artists in Bollywood like singer Arjit Singh, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi.

The sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput shocked the entire nation. The fans and followers of the actor offered their heartfelt condolences to the late actor's family. Many celebrities from Bollywood also took to their social media account to express their deep shock and disbelief over the actor's death. The Bollywood star also took to his social media account to offer his condolences over the actor's passing.

In no time, Salman Khan's tweet about actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise drew flak from social media users who accused Salman Khan for ruining the careers of many artists in Bollywood like singer Arjit Singh, actress and Vivek Oberoi. One social media user went on to add in the tweet that Salman Khan of got the late actor banned from many productions. There is no official confirmation about the accusation levelled against the Bollywood megastar. But the social media users have shared many tweets which accused Salman Khan of spoiling the film careers of the artists.

U criminal destroyed the career of Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi, Arjit Singh and many more & u also banned Sushant from his productions.

Here is Arjit singh post some years ago. https://t.co/hVV5zuQkiJ pic.twitter.com/Tnc3pegLb2 — (NtrArya) June 15, 2020

You crushed Vivek Oberoi

You crushed Arijit Singh

You crushed Mithoon None of you would be missing him because he was an outcast outsider. Best is for you old lump of corruptions who ignores you all & you guy's are dwarfs in reel & real life. https://t.co/XZaboLPtG0 — शिवांगिनी पाठक। (shivanginipatha) June 15, 2020

Some other social media users also came to the support of the Sultan actor Salman Khan. The fans of the Bharat actor stated that just because he chose to distance himself from some people from the industry does not mean that he has ruined their careers in the entertainment industry.

